Booklet of key CPC reform resolution published

Xinhua) 08:37, July 22, 2024

BEIJING, July 21 (Xinhua) -- A booklet of the resolution of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee on further deepening reform comprehensively to advance Chinese modernization has been published by the People's Publishing House.

The booklet is now available at Xinhua Bookstore outlets across the country.

The resolution was adopted at the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, held in Beijing from July 15 to 18.

