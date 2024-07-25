Senior CPC official calls for promotion of CPC plenum's guiding principles

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, speaks at a mobilization meeting for the lecture program promoting the guiding principles from the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee in Beijing, capital of China, July 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

BEIJING, July 24 (Xinhua) -- Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Cai Qi on Wednesday urged efforts to effectively promote the guiding principles from the third plenary session of the 20th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee through a lecture program.

Cai, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the CPC Central Committee Secretariat, made the remarks at a mobilization meeting for the lecture program.

Noting the significance of the plenum, Cai called for efforts to drive home how meaningful and consequential the plenum is and how determined the CPC is to see the country's reform and opening-up through.

Cai underlined the importance of inspiring Party members, officials and public members to take more initiative in studying, spreading and implementing the plenum's guiding principles, thus building consensus and boosting vitality for reform.

Cai also called for efforts to fully and accurately spread the guiding principles from the plenum, make the lectures more targeted and practical, and expound the CPC Central Committee's ideas in easy-to-understand language.

The meeting was presided over by Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee.

