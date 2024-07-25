China's chief justice urges implementing reform measures from CPC plenum

Xinhua) 10:48, July 25, 2024

BEIJING, July 24 (Xinhua) -- China's chief justice on Wednesday called on people's courts nationwide to meticulously implement reform measures outlined at the third plenary session of the 20th Communist Party of China Central Committee and deliver concrete results.

Zhang Jun, president of the Supreme People's Court, made the remarks at the opening session of a seminar for higher court judiciaries.

The session urged efforts to redouble the provision of judicial policies and inject judicial momentum into the country's drive to comprehensively deepen reform.

Judicial-related reform measures adopted at the plenum should be implemented item by item, in-depth investigations and research should be carried out, and detailed reform plans should be formulated to yield concrete results, according to the session.

