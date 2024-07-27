Senior CPC official urges sound judicial, procuratorial, public security work

Xinhua) 10:55, July 27, 2024

BEIJING, July 26 (Xinhua) -- Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Chen Wenqing on Friday called on officials of judicial, procuratorial and public security authorities to study and implement the guiding principles from the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee and fulfill their duty faithfully.

Chen, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks at a training session for officials in these domains.

Noting that the rule of law is an important guarantee for Chinese modernization, Chen urged judicial, procuratorial and public security authorities to contribute their efforts to building a high-standard socialist market economy.

Chen also stressed the importance of implementing a holistic approach to national security and advancing sound legislation, strict law enforcement, impartial administration of justice, and society-wide observance of the law.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)