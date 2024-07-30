CPC leadership sets out economic priorities for 2nd half of 2024

Xinhua) 13:40, July 30, 2024

BEIJING, July 30 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) leadership held a meeting on Tuesday to analyze the current economic situation and set out priorities for the second half of this year.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting of the committee's Political Bureau.

The country's economy has been generally stable and made progress since the start of this year, according to an official statement released after the meeting.

The country has sustained the momentum of economic recovery and moved faster to foster new growth drivers and competitive edges, the statement said.

Currently, the country faces more adverse impacts from changes in external environment, and effective domestic demand remains insufficient. There are still various risks and potential dangers in major sectors, as well as challenges resulting from the replacement of traditional growth drivers with new ones, it said. However, it noted that those are all issues in the course of development and transformation.

The meeting called for efforts to raise the awareness of risks, be prepared to deal with worst-case scenarios, and maintain strategic resolve and confidence in the country's development.

