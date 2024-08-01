CPC Central Committee seeks opinions, suggestions from non-CPC personages on economic work for second half of this year

Xinhua) 10:34, August 01, 2024

BEIJING, July 31 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee held a symposium at Zhongnanhai in Beijing on July 26 to seek opinions and suggestions from leaders of the central committees of non-CPC political parties, the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce (ACFIC), and representatives of personages without party affiliation on the country's current economic situation and economic work for the second half of the year. Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the symposium and delivered an important speech. Xi emphasized that in order to do the economic work well in the second half of the year, it is imperative to fully implement the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress and the second and third plenary sessions of the 20th CPC Central Committee, adhere to the general principle of seeking progress while maintaining stability, fully and faithfully implement the new development philosophy on all fronts, accelerate the forging of a new development paradigm, develop new quality productive forces in line with local conditions, and strive to promote high-quality development. It is necessary to further deepen reform in an all-around way to promote Chinese modernization, intensify macro regulation, deepen innovation-driven development, tap the potential of domestic demand, strengthen new growth drivers and strengths, enhance the vitality of business entities, stabilize market expectations, increase public confidence, strengthen sustained economic recovery, effectively ensure and improve people's well-being, maintain social stability, and determinedly accomplish the economic and social development targets for the year.

Li Qiang, Wang Huning, Cai Qi and Ding Xuexiang, who are all members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, attended the symposium. Entrusted by the CPC Central Committee, Li Qiang briefed the meeting on the economic work in the first half of the year and introduced relevant considerations about the economic work for the second half of the year.

Those who took the floor at the symposium included Zheng Jianbang, chairman of the Central Committee of the Revolutionary Committee of the Chinese Kuomintang, Ding Zhongli, chairman of the Central Committee of the China Democratic League, Hao Mingjin, chairman of the Central Committee of the China National Democratic Construction Association, Cai Dafeng, chairman of the Central Committee of the China Association for Promoting Democracy, He Wei, chairman of the Central Committee of the Chinese Peasants and Workers Democratic Party, Jiang Zuojun, chairman of the Central Committee of the China Zhi Gong Party, Wu Weihua, chairman of the Central Committee of the Jiusan Society, Su Hui, chairperson of the Central Committee of the Taiwan Democratic Self-Government League, Gao Yunlong, chairman of the ACFIC, and Ouyang Changqiong, a representative of personages without party affiliation. They fully agreed with the CPC Central Committee's analysis and judgment of the current economic situation and its planning and considerations about the economic work for the second half of the year. They put forward opinions and suggestions on further comprehensively deepening reform, promoting high-level opening up to the outside world, consolidating the industrial and technological foundation of new quality productive forces, deepening the reform of the scientific and technological system, promoting the reform of the management of natural resources, coordinating the development of the bio-manufacturing industry, supporting the transformation and upgrading of Taiwan-funded electronic information industry on the Chinese mainland, stabilizing employment and expanding employment opportunities for young people, boosting the implementation of policies to promote consumption, assisting the healthy development of enterprises and the real estate industry, and further boosting the non-public sector's confidence in development.

After listening to their speeches, Xi delivered an important speech. He stated that in the first half of this year, under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee, facing the complex and ever-changing domestic and international situations, we withstood pressure, took proactive actions, strengthened macro regulation, deepened reform and opening up, effectively responded to risks and challenges, and as a result, the economy continued to recover and improve, and new strides were made in promoting high-quality development.

Xi emphasized that the current difficulties and challenges arising in China's economic development are issues in the course of development and transformation, which can be fully overcome through efforts. We must boost our confidence in development, maintain strategic resolve, and proactively respond to problems and challenges, thereby achieving tangible results in advancing high-quality development to boost optimism on China's economy.

Xi pointed out that in the first half of the year, central committees of the non-CPC political parties and personages without party affiliation, centering around the central tasks of the Party and country, offered valuable suggestions on developing new quality productive forces in line with local conditions, keeping the domestic flow of the economy unclogged, raising the overall effectiveness of the national innovation system, promoting the integration of artificial intelligence with economic and social development, and alleviating local fiscal difficulties. They continuously exercised democratic oversight of the ecological conservation along the Yangtze River. What they have done has provided important references for the CPC Central Committee's scientific decision-making. Xi expressed heartfelt thanks to them on behalf of the CPC Central Committee.

Xi proposed three hopes to the other political parties, the ACFIC and personages without party affiliation. First, they should further study and implement the guiding principles of the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, guide all their members and the people they represent to firmly grasp the major significance, principles and measures of further comprehensively deepening reform, and transform the decisions and arrangements made by the CPC Central Committee to the common will and conscious actions of all walks of life. Second, they should continue to reinforce the common ideological and political foundation of the united front, take solid steps to align their thinking with the analysis and judgment of the economic situation by the CPC Central Committee, have a correct understanding of the current situation, as well as problems arising in reform and development, and form a synergy to prevail over various risks and challenges that lie ahead. Third, they should continue to offer ideas and do what they can for achieving economic and social development targets. Focusing on implementing the major reform measures outlined at the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, addressing significant challenges in economic and social development, and conducting preliminary research and preparations for the making of the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030), they should conduct in-depth fact-finding missions in order to offer advice for the scientific decision-making of the CPC Central Committee.

Shi Taifeng, Liu Guozhong, He Lifeng, Zhang Guoqing and Wu Zhenglong, along with leading officials of relevant departments of the CPC Central Committee and the State Council, attended the symposium.

Non-CPC personages also present at the symposium included Shao Hong, He Baoxiang, Wang Guangqian, Qin Boyong, Zhu Yongxin, Yang Zhen, Zhang Endi, Jiang Liping, An Lijia and Li Lin.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)