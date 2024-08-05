Senior CPC official visits prominent experts

Xinhua) 10:54, August 05, 2024

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, visits prominent experts on summer vacation in Beidaihe, a seaside resort in north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 3, 2024.

BEIDAIHE, Hebei, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- A senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official on Saturday paid a visit to prominent experts on summer vacation in Beidaihe, a seaside resort in north China's Hebei Province.

Entrusted by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, extended sincere greetings to them and all others across the country on behalf of the CPC Central Committee and the State Council.

It is an important institutional arrangement to annually invite exceptional experts to Beidaihe for a summer vacation. This summer, those invited are representatives from sectors including natural sciences, engineering, philosophy, social sciences, culture and arts.

Cai encouraged the experts to study and implement the guiding principles from the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, work to make China a leading country in education, science and technology and talent, and contribute to building a strong country and realizing national rejuvenation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization.

