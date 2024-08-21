Senior CPC official urges efforts to combat pointless formality, ease grassroots-level burdens

Xinhua) 10:07, August 21, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Cai Qi on Tuesday urged further efforts to combat pointless formality in work and ease the burdens of grassroots officials to enable them to focus their time and energy on policy implementation.

Cai, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the CPC Central Committee Secretariat, made the remarks at a central-level meeting on the matter.

The meeting underlined the need to reduce quantities of work documents and conferences while raising their quality and efficiency, and the importance of slashing numbers of undue inspections, checks and evaluations at the primary level, among other efforts.

Education and guidance should be provided to help primary-level officials understand that easing burdens is by no means equivalent to reducing duties and responsibilities, and to inspire them to become more enterprising and hard-working, according to the meeting.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)