Senior CPC official urges efforts to combat pointless formality, ease grassroots-level burdens
BEIJING, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- Senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official Cai Qi on Tuesday urged further efforts to combat pointless formality in work and ease the burdens of grassroots officials to enable them to focus their time and energy on policy implementation.
Cai, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the CPC Central Committee Secretariat, made the remarks at a central-level meeting on the matter.
The meeting underlined the need to reduce quantities of work documents and conferences while raising their quality and efficiency, and the importance of slashing numbers of undue inspections, checks and evaluations at the primary level, among other efforts.
Education and guidance should be provided to help primary-level officials understand that easing burdens is by no means equivalent to reducing duties and responsibilities, and to inspire them to become more enterprising and hard-working, according to the meeting.
Photos
Related Stories
- China's new rules target red tape to unburden grassroots officials
- China publishes selection of key articles since 20th Party congress
- Senior CPC official visits prominent experts
- CPC leadership sets out economic priorities for 2nd half of 2024
- CPC Central Committee seeks opinions, suggestions from non-CPC personages on economic work for second half of this year
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.