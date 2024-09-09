Key documents of pivotal CPC meeting published in foreign, ethnic-minority languages

Xinhua) September 09, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- Key documents of the third plenary session of the 20th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee have been published in 10 foreign languages and seven ethnic-minority languages.

The documents are the Communique of the Third Plenary Session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, the Resolution of the CPC Central Committee on Further Deepening Reform Comprehensively to Advance Chinese Modernization, and the Explanation of the Resolution of the CPC Central Committee on Further Deepening Reform Comprehensively to Advance Chinese Modernization.

They are now available in English, French, Spanish, Japanese, Russian, German, Arabic, Portuguese, Vietnamese and Lao, as well as the languages of Mongolian, Tibetan, Uygur, Kazakh, Korean, Yi and Zhuang ethnic groups.

The third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee was held in mid-July.

