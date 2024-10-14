Home>>
Remains of late Chinese leader Wu Bangguo cremated in Beijing
(Xinhua) 16:29, October 14, 2024
BEIJING, Oct. 14 (Xinhua) -- The remains of Wu Bangguo, former chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, China's top legislature, were cremated in Beijing on Monday.
Xi Jinping, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi, Han Zheng and other leaders paid their final respects to Wu at the Babaoshan Revolutionary Cemetery. Hu Jintao sent a wreath to express his condolences over Wu's passing.
Wu died of illness in Beijing on Oct. 8 at the age of 84.
