China's top political advisor urges renewed efforts in building community for Chinese nation
Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, meets with a visiting group of role models for ethnic unity and progress honored by the CPC Central Committee and the State Council this year, in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)
BEIJING, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- Wang Huning, China's top political advisor, on Sunday called for greater efforts in building the community for the Chinese nation.
Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, made these remarks while meeting with a visiting group of role models for ethnic unity and progress honored by the CPC Central Committee and the State Council this year.
Hailing the role models for their remarkable contributions, Wang expressed hope that they would continue to set good examples of supporting the Party, being patriotic and loving the people.
He also urged them to take the lead in forging a sense of community for the Chinese nation, promoting comprehensive and in-depth reform, and realizing common prosperity for people of all ethnic groups.
A grand meeting honoring role models for ethnic unity and progress was held in Beijing this Friday, where 352 groups and 368 individuals were honored.
Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, meets with a visiting group of role models for ethnic unity and progress honored by the CPC Central Committee and the State Council this year, in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)
Photos
Related Stories
- China publishes chronicle of CPC events from 1921 to 1949
- Body of former senior Chinese official Ren Jianxin cremated
- Experts, scholars discuss guiding principles of key CPC session, human rights protection
- China's top legislator stresses breaking new ground in work of people's congresses
- Key documents of pivotal CPC meeting published in foreign, ethnic-minority languages
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.