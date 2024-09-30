China's top political advisor urges renewed efforts in building community for Chinese nation

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, meets with a visiting group of role models for ethnic unity and progress honored by the CPC Central Committee and the State Council this year, in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 29, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- Wang Huning, China's top political advisor, on Sunday called for greater efforts in building the community for the Chinese nation.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, made these remarks while meeting with a visiting group of role models for ethnic unity and progress honored by the CPC Central Committee and the State Council this year.

Hailing the role models for their remarkable contributions, Wang expressed hope that they would continue to set good examples of supporting the Party, being patriotic and loving the people.

He also urged them to take the lead in forging a sense of community for the Chinese nation, promoting comprehensive and in-depth reform, and realizing common prosperity for people of all ethnic groups.

A grand meeting honoring role models for ethnic unity and progress was held in Beijing this Friday, where 352 groups and 368 individuals were honored.

