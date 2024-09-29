Home>>
China publishes chronicle of CPC events from 1921 to 1949
(Xinhua) 16:32, September 29, 2024
BEIJING, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- A chronicle detailing major events of the Communist Party of China (CPC) during the New-Democratic Revolution period (1921-1949) has been published and is now available nationwide.
The 29-volume work was released ahead of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China (PRC) on Oct. 1.
The chronicle covers key activities across fields such as politics, military affairs, economy, culture, society, foreign relations, and party-building, documenting the CPC's journey from its founding in 1921 to the establishment of the PRC in 1949.
