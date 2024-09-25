Experts, scholars discuss guiding principles of key CPC session, human rights protection

Xinhua) 11:10, September 25, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- Human rights experts and scholars on Tuesday agreed that the key resolution adopted at the third plenary session of the 20th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee promotes the all-round advancement of human rights at a symposium in Beijing.

The symposium, held by the China Society for Human Rights Studies, gathered human rights experts from universities, scientific research institutions, relevant departments, and media outlets to share views on the study and implementation of the plenary session's guiding principles and the overall advancement of human rights.

"The plenary session made an overall plan for further comprehensively deepening reform in all aspects, aimed at coordinating the comprehensive development of human rights in all respects," said Lu Guangjin, vice president of the China Society for Human Rights Studies and a professor with Jilin University.

Li Xiao, an official with the Supreme People's Court, said that justice is the last line of protection for human rights, and respecting and protecting human rights runs through the reform of judicial institutions.

The participants of the symposium vowed to integrate human rights research into the overall work of the Party and the country and strive to accelerate the construction of an original knowledge system of human rights that is in line with the development of China's human rights cause.

