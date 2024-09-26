Body of former senior Chinese official Ren Jianxin cremated

Xi Jinping shakes hands with a family member of Ren Jianxin to express deep condolences in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 25, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

BEIJING, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- The body of Ren Jianxin, a former senior leader of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and former president of the Supreme People's Court, was cremated in Beijing on Wednesday.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, along with other senior Party and state leaders including Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi and Han Zheng, bid farewell to Ren at the Babaoshan Revolutionary Cemetery on Wednesday morning, paying their final tribute to Ren and offering condolences to his family.

Ren passed away due to illness at 1:33 p.m. on Sept. 21 in Beijing. He was 99.

Ren had served as a member of the Secretariat of the 14th CPC Central Committee, head of the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the CPC Central Committee, and vice chairman of the 9th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

He was extolled as an excellent member of the CPC, a long-tested and loyal Communist fighter, and an outstanding leader in China's judicial, prosecuting and public security systems.

Xi Jinping, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi, Han Zheng, Hu Jintao and others either paid Ren a visit while he was in hospital or mourned him and sent their condolences to his family through various means following his passing.

