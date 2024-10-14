Chinese national flag flies at half-mast to mourn death of Comrade Wu Bangguo at Tian'anmen Square

Xinhua) 10:21, October 14, 2024

A Chinese national flag flies at half-mast to mourn the death of Comrade Wu Bangguo at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

