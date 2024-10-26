CPC reveals findings in latest round of disciplinary inspection, requires solutions

Xinhua) 10:05, October 26, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 25 (Xinhua) -- Inspectors sent by the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee have revealed their findings as feedback following the latest disciplinary inspection round, a regular mechanism of the Party to exercise full and rigorous self-governance.

The findings are based on the inspection of 22 central Party and government departments and 12 financial enterprises.

Problems found with the units' Party organizations included insufficient measures to support the implementation of decisions by the CPC Central Committee, inadequate measures to carry out reform plans, lackluster performance in coordinating development and security, and weak risk awareness.

The inspectors noted the continuation of prominent corruption risks in some key areas, and violations of the Party leadership's eight-point decision on improving conduct.

The overall findings were delivered by the inspectors at a meeting held on Oct. 17, and the relevant problems have been reported to all units' Party committees or leading Party members groups and their leading officials on a one-on-one manner.

Relevant Party organizations have been ordered to investigate the risks and hidden threats, and to work out solutions.

It is also necessary to have a clear understanding of the situation in the fight against corruption, and to take strict measures in the fight to eliminate the soil and conditions for corruption problems, according to the inspectors.

They emphasized that the purpose of inspections is to bring the problems to light and to ultimately resolve them, stressing the responsibility of leading officials of the units to take real actions.

The latest inspection, launched in April, was the third round of routine inspection launched by the 20th CPC Central Committee. A total of 15 teams of disciplinary inspectors were sent to station at the 34 units to carry out discipline inspection.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)