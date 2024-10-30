CPC leadership reviews disciplinary inspection report

Xinhua) 09:48, October 30, 2024

BEIJING, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- The Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee convened a meeting on Oct. 28 to review the "Comprehensive Report on the Third Round of Disciplinary Inspections Launched by the 20th CPC Central Committee." General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee Xi Jinping presided over the meeting.

During the meeting, it was emphasized that under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, the inspections were carried out with focus on the central tasks and serving the overall situation. A problem-oriented approach was adopted, rigorous measures were maintained, new methods of organizing inspections were used, and coordination between upper- and lower-level units was deepened. The inspections have consistently exerted their deterrence as a weapon against malfeasance.

Based on the inspection findings, it was noted that Party building in central Party and state departments, as well as in centrally-administered financial institutions, has been strengthened, and new achievements have been made in various areas of work. Nonetheless, some problems still exist.

Rectification of problems identified in inspections must be carried out with seriousness and dedication, according to the meeting. It is essential to reinforce the political responsibilities of both "top leaders" and leadership teams of the inspected institutions. It is crucial to strengthen the organization, coordination and daily oversight of the rectification work. The necessity was noted at the meeting to align rectification work with ongoing reforms, with full and rigorous Party self-governance, and with the building of leadership teams and ranks of officials. The rectification work should also be made part of daily work and part of duties and job performance, so that outcomes of the rectifications will drive high-quality development.

It was stressed at the meeting that Party committees (leading Party members groups) at all levels should enhance political awareness, strengthen political responsibility in performing their duties, take bold and effective actions to overcome challenges, and take the initiative to share the Party's concerns and fulfill their duties to the country. They should also earnestly implement the decisions made at the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, and effectively carry out reform tasks with unwavering determination, according to the meeting. Also, they are called on to be more mindful of potential dangers, make sound efforts to ensure both development and security, prevent and defuse risks in key areas, and see that the line is never crossed as far as security is concerned. The leadership teams should be strengthened, democratic centralism should be strictly practiced, leading officials should be prepared for promotion and demotion, and leadership teams' cohesion and ability should be continuously enhanced, according to the meeting.

It is essential to have a clear understanding of the battle against corruption, make significant advances in exercising full and rigorous Party self-governance, and combat corruption to the letter with the spirit of self-reform. It is imperative to take coordinated steps to see that officials do not have the audacity, opportunity or desire to be corrupt, address both the symptoms and root causes in a systematic way, and maintain tough actions against corruption. It is a must to keep improving the mechanisms for applying checks over the allocation and exercise of power, work hard to eradicate the breeding grounds and conditions for corruption, and make consistent and sustained efforts to prevent and address corruption.

Other matters were also discussed at the meeting.

