Senior CPC official stresses efforts for deepening reform

Xinhua) 10:15, November 02, 2024

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, speaks at the closing ceremony of a study session for principal officials at the provincial and ministerial levels, held at the Party School of the CPC Central Committee (National Academy of Governance), Nov. 1, 2024. The session was themed on implementing the guiding principles of the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

BEIJING, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) -- Cai Qi, a senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC), on Friday called on the Party's principal officials at the provincial and ministerial levels to enhance their efforts in the country's comprehensive reform initiatives.

Cai, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks at the closing ceremony of a study session for these officials held at the Party School of the CPC Central Committee (National Academy of Governance).

The session was themed on implementing the guiding principles of the third plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Committee, which rolled out a new package of comprehensive reforms for the country.

Cai urged the attendees to raise their political consciousness and fully implement the guiding principles of the plenary session, thereby creating a strong impetus for advancing Chinese modernization.

The officials should enhance their capability of planning for and promoting reform, addressing challenges facing the reform, and leveraging all available resources to create a powerful collective force to realize the reform goals, he said.

Cai also urged efforts to accomplish the Party's plans for this year and ensure a good start for the upcoming year.

