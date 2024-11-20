Former vice president of Agricultural Bank of China expelled from CPC

November 20, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 20 (Xinhua) -- Lou Wenlong, a former vice president of the Agricultural Bank of China, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC), according to an official statement issued on Wednesday.

The decision was handed down following an investigation launched by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision.

Lou was found to have deliberately resisted investigation of his case, violated the Party's frugality code by attending banquets that were paid for using public funds or that may influence the fair execution of official duties, and failed to truthfully report personal matters, while seeking benefits for others in terms of job promotion, the statement said.

He also took advantage of his positions to seek benefits for others in matters such as regulatory approvals, shareholding and financing, and accepted huge amounts of money and valuables in return, according to the statement.

Lou's illicit gains will be confiscated, in addition to his expulsion from the CPC, and the case will be referred to the procuratorate for criminal investigation and prosecution, the statement said.

