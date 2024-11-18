Remains of former Chinese defense minister Liang Guanglie cremated in Beijing

BEIJING, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- The remains of former Chinese defense minister Liang Guanglie were cremated in Beijing on Monday.

Liang, who had also served as a member of the Central Military Commission and a state councilor, was described as an excellent member of the Communist Party of China (CPC), a time-tested and loyal communist soldier, and an outstanding leader of China's national defense and military affairs.

Liang died of illness in Beijing on Nov. 12 at the age of 84.

Xi Jinping, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi, Han Zheng and Hu Jintao, among others, had either visited Liang when he was in hospital or expressed deep condolences over his passing and offered sincere sympathies to his family through various means.

Entrusted by the CPC Central Committee, Li Qiang, Ding Xuexiang and Han Zheng paid final respects to Liang at the Babaoshan Revolutionary Cemetery.

At 9 a.m. on Monday, Li, Ding and Han stood in silent tribute and bowed three times in front of Liang's remains. They also shook hands with Liang's family members and conveyed the condolences from Xi, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, and other senior leaders.

Other Party, state and military leaders, Liang's friends, and representatives from his hometown also mourned his passing at the cemetery or expressed their condolences in different ways.

