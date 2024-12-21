Chinese vice premier stresses strengthening Party building in universities

December 21, 2024

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attends and addresses a national conference on Party building in higher education institutions, in Beijing, capital of China. The conference was held from Thursday to Friday. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang has called for efforts to strengthen Party building in higher education institutions to advance the development of a strong education system.

Ding, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while addressing a national conference on Party building in higher education institutions held from Thursday to Friday.

He stressed the need to fully comprehend the new missions, challenges and requirements in Party building within universities, so as to drive the high-quality development of higher education through high-quality Party building work.

Ding also urged leveraging Party building to drive reforms in higher education, with a focus on optimizing disciplines and majors, nurturing top-tier innovative talent, and addressing critical technological challenges.

