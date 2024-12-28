CPC leadership meeting stresses strengthening Party discipline

Xinhua) 09:46, December 28, 2024

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, delivers an important speech while chairing the criticism and self-criticism meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee. The meeting was held from Thursday to Friday. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

BEIJING, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- A meeting of the Communist Party of China (CPC) leadership has stressed strengthening Party discipline and urged senior leaders to set an exemplary and leading role in observing Party rules.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, delivered an important speech while chairing the criticism and self-criticism meeting of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, which was held from Thursday to Friday.

Members of the Political Bureau conducted criticism and self-criticism at the meeting, focusing on consolidating and deepening the results of the Party-wide campaign on CPC discipline education, which ran from April to July.

Their remarks addressed key issues, including upholding the Party Central Committee's authority and its centralized and unified leadership, serving the people, implementing the Central Committee's decisions and plans, studying Party discipline, and exercising strict Party self-supervision and self-governance.

Xi commented on each speech, stating that the meeting was successful and would help the Political Bureau strengthen unity and improve its work.

He also praised the Party discipline education campaign, noting that it had produced significant results, as Party members and officials saw their awareness of discipline, rules, integrity and self-discipline enhanced and sense of responsibility strengthened.

Members of the Political Bureau should take the lead in carrying out criticism and self-criticism and in strictly observing the Party's discipline and rules, Xi said, adding that they should remain unwaveringly loyal to the Party and dedicate themselves selflessly to the cause of the Party and the people.

Xi also emphasized the need for them to lead by example in adhering to discipline and rules and advancing development endeavors.

He called for efforts to remain exceptionally clear-headed about the state of the anti-corruption fight and to maintain an exceptionally resolute stance, with no tolerance for complacency or leniency.

Members of the Political Bureau must take decisive actions to address misconduct and corruption in any form and strengthen the education and discipline of their family members and staff, Xi said.

He stressed that strictly observing and safeguarding Party discipline are shared responsibilities of all Party members, adding that Party committees at all levels must fully assume their principal responsibilities.

Xi highlighted the challenging tasks of advancing reform and development while maintaining stability in the coming year.

He urged officials at all levels to carry out in-depth research to identify the pressing concerns of the people, thereby resolving issues with targeted measures.

