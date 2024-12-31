CPC appoints new Party chiefs for Hubei, Qinghai

Xinhua) 20:04, December 31, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee on Tuesday announced the appointments of Party chiefs for central China's Hubei Province and northwest China's Qinghai Province.

Wang Zhonglin has been appointed the Party chief of Hubei, replacing Wang Menghui. Wu Xiaojun has been appointed the Party chief of Qinghai, replacing Chen Gang, according to the announcement.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Kou Jie)