Senior CPC official highlights Party building in emerging fields

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, attends and addresses a symposium on Party building in emerging fields in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- Cai Qi, a senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC), on Friday called for enhanced Party-building efforts within new types of economic and social organizations, and among groups in new forms of employment.

Cai, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks at a symposium on Party building in emerging fields.

He stressed the need to strengthen the Party's capacity to inspire, unite and influence people in emerging fields, and urged efforts to provide guidance for the healthy development of entities in emerging fields.

Cai also emphasized the importance of improving services for people in new forms of employment and enhancing management in this regard.

