Senior legislators study Xi's speech at CPC disciplinary agency plenum

Xinhua) 11:07, January 11, 2025

The leading Party members group of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) holds a meeting to study a speech that Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, delivered at the fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, Jan. 10, 2025. Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee and secretary of its leading Party members group, presided over and addressed the meeting. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, Jan. 10 (Xinhua) -- Senior Chinese legislators met on Friday to study a speech that Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, delivered at the fourth plenary session of the 20th CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection.

Zhao Leji, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee and secretary of its leading Party members group, presided over and addressed the meeting convened by the leading Party members group of the NPC Standing Committee.

The meeting stressed the need for a thorough understanding of the CPC Central Committee's analysis and plans related to the fight against corruption, calling for consolidated confidence and determination.

The meeting also emphasized that the NPC Standing Committee should shoulder its responsibilities to ensure full and rigorous Party self-governance, and urged strengthened efforts to tighten discipline and improve conduct.

(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Liang Jun)