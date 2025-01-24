Senior CPC official delivers Spring Festival greetings to religious groups

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, extends festive greetings at a symposium with leaders of national religious groups ahead of the Chinese New Year on Jan. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

BEIJING, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- A senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Thursday delivered Spring Festival greetings to religious personages and believers nationwide.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, extended festive greetings at a symposium with leaders of national religious groups ahead of the Chinese New Year.

Speaking highly of the work of religious groups in 2024, Wang urged efforts to develop religions in the Chinese context, strengthen governance of religious affairs, and build active and healthy religious relations, in a bid to contribute to Chinese modernization.

He stressed maintaining guidance of core socialist values and Chinese culture, and thus forming religious doctrines that are in line with China's national conditions step by step.

Highlighting strengthening law-based religious affairs governance, Wang called for efforts to enhance self-education, self-management and self-restraint of religious circles.

