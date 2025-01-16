CPC Party school holds autumn semester graduation ceremony

Chen Xi, president of the Party School of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee (National Academy of Governance), presents certificates to graduates during a graduation ceremony for the 2024 autumn semester, Jan. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- The Party School of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee (National Academy of Governance) held a graduation ceremony on Wednesday for the 2024 autumn semester.

Chen Xi, president of the school and academy, presented certificates to the semester's 1,204 graduates.

Ten graduate representatives gave speeches at the event, expressing their commitment to transforming their learning outcomes into concrete actions to promote high-quality development in their future work.

The graduates pledged to fully implement the tasks outlined by the CPC Central Committee, vowing to make greater contributions to building a great country and advancing national rejuvenation through a Chinese path to modernization.

