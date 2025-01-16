Conference held to mark anniversary of key meeting in Party history

Xinhua) 08:25, January 16, 2025

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, attends a conference to mark the 90th anniversary of the pivotal Zunyi Meeting during the epic Long March (1934-1936) and delivers a speech in Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

GUIYANG, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- A conference was held on Wednesday in Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province, to mark the 90th anniversary of the pivotal Zunyi Meeting during the epic Long March (1934-1936).

Li Shulei, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, attended the conference and delivered a speech.

The conference recognized the historical significance and major contributions of the Zunyi Meeting, calling for drawing wisdom and strength from the Party's history of struggles and striving to ensure success in the Long March of the new era.

It emphasized an unwavering commitment to independence and self-reliance, as well as firm confidence and determination to fully advance the great cause of building a strong nation and achieving national rejuvenation through Chinese modernization. The need to carry forward the revolutionary tradition of courage in struggle and victory was also highlighted.

The Zunyi Meeting, held in January 1935, is regarded as a turning point during the Long March and a key event in the success of the Chinese revolution.

