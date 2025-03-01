Home>>
CPC Party school holds opening ceremony for spring semester
(Xinhua) 15:59, March 01, 2025
BEIJING, March 1 (Xinhua) -- The Party School of the Communist Party of China Central Committee (National Academy of Governance) on Saturday held the opening ceremony for its 2025 spring semester.
Chen Xi, president of the school and the academy, attended the ceremony and delivered a speech.
In his speech, Chen underlined the significant responsibilities of officials on the new journey of comprehensively advancing Chinese modernization.
He urged them to enhance their political capabilities to match their duties, and to earnestly fulfill the political responsibilities entrusted to them by the Party and the people.
