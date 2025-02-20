Remains of former Chinese Vice Premier Zou Jiahua cremated

Xinhua) 13:25, February 20, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) -- The remains of Zou Jiahua, a former Chinese vice premier, were cremated in Beijing on Thursday.

Xi Jinping, along with other Party and state leaders including Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi and Han Zheng, bid farewell to Zou at the Babaoshan Revolutionary Cemetery on Thursday morning. Zou died on Feb. 16 in Beijing at the age of 99.

Amid solemn music, they walked slowly toward Zou's body and stood in silent tribute. They then paid their final respects with three bows, shook hands with Zou's family and offered condolences.

Zou had served as a member of the Political Bureau of the 14th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the ninth National People's Congress.

He was extolled as an excellent CPC member, a time-tested and loyal communist soldier, a proletarian revolutionist, and an outstanding leader in boosting China's economic development and national defense industry and advancing the socialist legal system.

Xi Jinping, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi, Han Zheng and Hu Jintao either paid Zou a visit while he was in hospital or mourned him and sent condolences to his family through various means following his passing.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)