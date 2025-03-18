CPC launches education campaign to improve conduct

Xinhua) March 18, 2025

BEIJING, March 17 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) has launched a Party-wide education campaign to implement its central leadership's "eight-point decision" on improving work conduct.

The campaign, initiated after the annual "two sessions" of the top legislature and political advisory body which concluded last week, will run through late July, according to a high-level circular issued across the Party.

CPC members will study and implement the guiding principles of the "eight-point decision" and its supporting regulations during the campaign, with prominent violations of the rules to be addressed.

The campaign will also use cases where disciplinary breaches evolved into corruption to strengthen educational and deterrent efforts.

The "eight-point decision" is a set of rules adopted by the Party leadership in December 2012 to address chronic bureaucratic issues, including official privileges and extravagant banquets.

Spelled out in just over 600 words, the "eight-point decision" established rules for Party leaders governing research tours, meetings, documentation, and other official duties.

It later expanded into a Party-wide initiative for all members to adopt its principles to improve governance conduct. After more than a decade of implementation, the "eight-point decision" has been hailed as a "game changer" in China's governance.

The latest circular notes that the campaign should emphasize public participation and welcome public oversight, warning against superficial compliance during implementation.

According to official data, over 225,000 cases violating the rules were investigated nationwide in 2024 alone.

Since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, the Party has launched multiple education campaigns to reinforce members' ideals and convictions, including a 2024 initiative focusing on studying Party discipline.

