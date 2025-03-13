CPC rolls out education campaign to implement conduct-improvement rules
BEIJING, March 12 (Xinhua) -- A Party-wide education campaign has been rolled out to implement the central Party leadership's eight-point decision on improving work conduct, according to a meeting held by the Central Leading Group for Party Building in Beijing on Wednesday.
Approved by the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, the campaign will run until July this year, the meeting said.
Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Central Leading Group for Party Building, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.
Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and deputy head of the Central Leading Group for Party Building, attended the meeting and also made a speech.
The meeting called for alignment with the decisions and plans of the CPC Central Committee in both thinking and action, for the persistent improvement of the entire Party's conduct, and for work to ensure that these decisions and plans are implemented in full.
The meeting also urged efforts to examine issues hampering the sound implementation of the eight-point decision, refine relevant systems and regulations in a targeted manner, and guard against pointless formality and perfunctory attitudes.
Photos
- Thrilling performances mark Lisu ethnic group's traditional festival in SW China's Yunnan
- Using AI to explore hidden gems of S China's Guangxi
- County in SW China's Guizhou leverages intangible cultural heritages to boost tourism
- Tea tourism gains traction in Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, S China's Guangxi
Related Stories
- CPC Party school holds opening ceremony for spring semester
- Xi chairs CPC leadership meeting to discuss draft gov't work report
- Senior CPC official calls for continuous efforts in combating pointless formality
- Senior CPC official highlights high-quality Party building in central Party, state institutions
- Senior CPC official delivers Spring Festival greetings to religious groups
- CPC Party school holds autumn semester graduation ceremony
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.