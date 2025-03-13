CPC rolls out education campaign to implement conduct-improvement rules

Xinhua) 08:15, March 13, 2025

BEIJING, March 12 (Xinhua) -- A Party-wide education campaign has been rolled out to implement the central Party leadership's eight-point decision on improving work conduct, according to a meeting held by the Central Leading Group for Party Building in Beijing on Wednesday.

Approved by the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, the campaign will run until July this year, the meeting said.

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Central Leading Group for Party Building, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and deputy head of the Central Leading Group for Party Building, attended the meeting and also made a speech.

The meeting called for alignment with the decisions and plans of the CPC Central Committee in both thinking and action, for the persistent improvement of the entire Party's conduct, and for work to ensure that these decisions and plans are implemented in full.

The meeting also urged efforts to examine issues hampering the sound implementation of the eight-point decision, refine relevant systems and regulations in a targeted manner, and guard against pointless formality and perfunctory attitudes.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)