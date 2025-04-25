Secretaries-general urged to ensure implementation, effect of Party leadership decisions

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the CPC Central Committee General Office, attends a national meeting of the secretaries-general of Party committees and governments across China in Beijing, capital of China, April 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- The secretaries-general of Party committees and governments across China have been urged to further ensure the decisions and plans by the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee are implemented and take effect.

The instructions were made at a national meeting of the secretaries-general on Thursday. Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the CPC Central Committee General Office, attended the meeting and delivered remarks.

The secretaries-general should accurately grasp the new situations, tasks and requirements in the work of general offices, implement the system for requesting instructions and submitting reports, and strengthen political oversight, according to the meeting.

It was stressed at the meeting that the secretaries-general should take the lead in implementing the Party leadership's eight-point decision on improving conduct as well as the detailed rules for its implementation, and that general offices at all levels should further enhance their political capability and professional competence.

The secretaries-general as well as general offices' directors were also urged at the meeting to strengthen their sense of mission, cultivate a strong work ethic, and serve as competent advisers and assistants.

