Chinese FM gives concluding remarks at central conference on work related to neighboring countries

Xinhua) 08:49, April 10, 2025

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, gives concluding remarks at a central conference on work related to neighboring countries in Beijing, capital of China, April 9, 2025. The conference was held in Beijing from Tuesday to Wednesday. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)