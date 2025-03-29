Senior CPC official attends meeting on capital planning, construction

Xinhua) 16:00, March 29, 2025

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the Capital Planning and Construction Committee (CPCC), attends the fifth plenary meeting of the 20th CPCC and delivers remarks in Beijing, capital of China, March 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, March 28 (Xinhua) -- Cai Qi, a senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC), attended a meeting on the planning and construction of the Chinese capital in Beijing on Friday.

Cai, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, also made remarks at this plenary meeting of the Capital Planning and Construction Committee, which he heads.

According to the meeting, this year marks the concluding year of the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), and the five-year assessments of the Beijing urban master plan, development control plan for the core zone serving capital functions, and the development control plan for Beijing Municipal Administrative Center are set to be carried out.

The meeting emphasized the need to further support the functions of the central authorities, provide services for major events, strengthen comprehensive protection capabilities, promote city resilience, and improve the emergency management system.

The meeting called for advancing the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, enhancing the joint construction and sharing of public services, and building a convenient commuting circle around Beijing.

