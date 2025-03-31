China eyes one-stop service platform for public complaints

Xinhua) 08:25, March 31, 2025

The Evaluation Report on Worldwide City Hotline Services and Governance Effectiveness is pictured during the 2024 Beijing Forum on Swift Response to Public Complaints in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 18, 2024. (Photo by Bi Shanghong/Xinhua)

XIAMEN, March 30 (Xinhua) -- China aims to standardize "comprehensive governance centers" at the provincial, city, and township levels by 2026 to improve the handling of public complaints and dispute resolution.

The announcement was made by the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the Communist Party of China Central Committee during a meeting held in Xiamen of Fujian Province from Saturday to Sunday.

By June 2025, all county-level governance centers will be operational, with the majority completing standardization by year-end, except those that require new construction. Standardization will extend to provincial, municipal, and township centers by 2026.

According to the meeting, these centers will serve as one-stop platforms for handling public complaints, with digital tracking enabling real-time monitoring of dispute resolution progress.

Building on the "Fengqiao Experience," the initiative promotes localized dispute resolution. County and township centers will focus on resolving contradictions and disputes, while provincial and municipal centers will coordinate broader efforts, authorities said.

