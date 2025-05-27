Dialogue between CPC and political parties of neighboring countries held in Beijing

BEIJING, May 26 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) in Dialogue with Political Parties of Neighboring Countries with the theme of "Building a Community with a Shared Future with Neighboring Countries: Political Parties in Action" was held in Beijing from May 25 to 26.

President of the People's Justice Party (PKR) and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and leader of Thailand's Pheu Thai Party and Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, sent congratulatory letters to the event.

Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the CPC Central Committee, said in his keynote speech that China prioritizes its diplomatic efforts in its neighboring regions. He added that China is willing to work with all parties to jointly build a common home that can shelter from the wind and rain amid times of turmoil on the basis of understanding and mutual trust.

Representatives of participating political parties highly appraised China's important propositions such as concept of a community with a shared future for mankind, the Belt and Road Initiative, and the three major global initiatives. They stated that Asian countries should enhance unity and cooperation, jointly maintain regional security and stability, and make Asian contributions to world peace and development.

More than 200 participants, including leaders of political parties, some diplomatic envoys to China, representatives of think tanks and media, and business people from neighboring countries, as well as Chinese representatives, attended the dialogue.

