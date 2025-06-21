CPC delegation visits Japan
TOKYO, June 20 (Xinhua) -- Qu Qingshan, a member of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, led a CPC delegation on a visit to Japan from Wednesday to Friday.
Qu, who is also head of the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee, attended the launch ceremony for the Japanese version of a compilation of excerpts from discourses on Chinese modernization by Chinese President Xi Jinping and a seminar on Chinese solutions to global development.
During the visit, Qu met with Japan's Liberal Democratic Party Secretary-General Hiroshi Moriyama, Chief Representative Tetsuo Saito and Secretary-General Makoto Nishida of Japan's Komeito Party, former Japanese Prime Minister Yukio Hatoyama, Kyoto Prefectural Assembly Speaker Ryuzo Aramaki, among others. They had in-depth discussions on China-Japan relations and inter-party exchanges between the two countries.
Both sides stated that they would implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields, and comprehensively advance the strategic relationship of mutual benefit between China and Japan.
