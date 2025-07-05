A glimpse of 2025 SCO Film Festival in Chongqing

Guests enjoy VR films at the Yongchuan International Convention and Exhibition Center in southwest China's Chongqing, July 4, 2025. The 2025 SCO (the Shanghai Cooperation Organization) Film Festival takes place from July 3 to 7 here, attracting filmmakers from Russia, Belarus, Pakistan and other SCO member states to present their country's films. The event also gathered over 40 domestic film enterprises to present the latest advancements in film technology and production.

A guest tries a domestic game at the Yongchuan International Convention and Exhibition Center in southwest China's Chongqing, July 4, 2025.

A staff member demonstrates AI face-changing technology at the Yongchuan International Convention and Exhibition Center in southwest China's Chongqing, July 4, 2025.

A guest experiences virtual filming technology at the Yongchuan International Convention and Exhibition Center in southwest China's Chongqing, July 4, 2025.

A guest interacts with an exhibit at the Yongchuan International Convention and Exhibition Center in southwest China's Chongqing, July 4, 2025.

