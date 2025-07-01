Home>>
China's box office revenue hits 29 bln yuan in first half of 2025
(Xinhua) 13:07, July 01, 2025
BEIJING, July 1 (Xinhua) -- China's film market maintained strong growth in the first half of 2025, with total box office revenue exceeding 29.23 billion yuan (about 4.09 billion U.S. dollars), a 22.91 percent year-on-year increase, according to data released by the National Film Administration on Tuesday.
