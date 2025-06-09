SCO film festival to kick off in China's Chongqing

CHONGQING, June 9 (Xinhua) -- The 2025 SCO (the Shanghai Cooperation Organization) Film Festival will take place from July 3 to 7 in Yongchuan District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, highlighting the latest advancements in film technology and production across member states, local authorities announced Monday.

The upcoming film festival aims to promote people-to-people exchanges and cooperation between SCO member states, the municipal government said at a press conference.

The event will feature 11 major activities, including film screenings, cooperation forums, a film technology exhibition, and a gala concert. Ten awards will be presented at the event, including "best film" and "best director," according to Qin Zhengui, deputy director of the China Film Administration.

The organizing committee has received 27 film submissions from SCO member states, with a curated selection to be screened during the event.

Yongchuan, located in the western part of Chongqing, has emerged as a burgeoning hub for film technology innovation in recent years. The district is now home to over 100 film and TV enterprises and boasts cutting-edge production facilities, including a 3,000-square-meter virtual production stage and a 5,000-square-meter standardized soundstage.

