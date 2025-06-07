Over 60 domestic, international films set to entertain Chinese audiences this summer

BEIJING, June 6 (Xinhua) -- A slate of films for the 2025 summer movie season was announced on Friday, with more than 60 Chinese and international titles scheduled for release to entertain audiences.

The China Film Administration unveiled the slate at a special event that brought together cast and crew from several upcoming films, who promoted their projects and shared key highlights with the public.

This year's summer lineup of domestic movies spans a wide range of genres, including historical drama, suspense, action, comedy and animation, catering to the increasingly diverse tastes of moviegoers.

Among the Chinese films featured was "Dong Ji Island," which tells the story of local fishermen involved in a dramatic international maritime rescue operation.

Another highlight, "The Litchi Road," follows the journey of a minor Tang Dynasty (618-907) official tasked with delivering fresh lychees -- a mission that leads him on an epic adventure.

In the animation category, titles such as "Nobody" promise engaging content for younger audiences during the holiday.

The lineup of imported films set to hit Chinese theaters over the summer months includes high-profile titles such as "How to Train Your Dragon," "Jurassic World: Rebirth" and "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning."

A series of initiatives to encourage moviegoing during the summer was also unveiled during the event.

During the recent Dragon Boat Festival, both box office and audience turnout figures saw significant growth compared to the same period last year.

This year's Dragon Boat Festival holiday served as an effective warm-up for the upcoming summer season, signaling a recovery in the film market, said Maoyan analyst Lai Li, noting that the inventory of films slated for release in the summer is ample and diverse in genre.

