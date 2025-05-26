Chinese film week kicks start in Budapest

Xinhua) 13:15, May 26, 2025

Akos Pal, CEO of the Hungarian national film institute, speaks during the opening ceremony of the "Imazsia Chinese film week 2025" in Budapest, Hungary, May 24, 2025. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

BUDAPEST, May 25 (Xinhua) -- The "Imazsia Chinese film week 2025" kicked off on Saturday evening in the Hungarian capital Budapest, bringing new highlights to the cultural exchanges between the two countries.

The opening ceremony attracted about 400 Chinese and Hungarian participants including those from the government, cultural exchange institutions and the film industry.

Sun Jie, a counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Hungary, said the two countries have been seeing increasing cooperation in not only the political and economic fields, but also in the cultural and artistic aspects, and the event fully demonstrates the huge potential of cooperation in the field of film art.

Akos Pal, CEO of the Hungarian national film institute, expressed willingness to take the film week as a platform to further enhance cooperation with China and deepen exchanges in film festivals, talent cultivation, and policy communication.

On the same day, the opening film "Her Story" was screened, and a film discussion and sharing session was held.

The film week will screen eight Chinese films with Hungarian subtitles, including "Successor", "Detective Chinatown 1900" and "Blush".

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the "Imazsia Chinese film week 2025" in Budapest, Hungary, May 24, 2025. (Photo by Attila Volgyi/Xinhua)

