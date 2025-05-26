Chinese film week in Budapest promotes cultural exchange through cinema

Xinhua) 13:24, May 26, 2025

BUDAPEST, May 25 (Xinhua) -- The third edition of the "Imazsia Chinese film week," which opened here on Saturday evening, featured Chinese films ranging from contemporary hits to award-winning classics.

In an interview with Xinhua, Victoria Varadi, the event's chief organizer, expressed gratitude for the extensive support from Chinese institutions, including the China Film Administration, the China Film Archive, the Beijing Film Academy, and the Chinese Embassy in Hungary.

She also highlighted the growth of the festival, which now includes not only film screenings but also workshops, cultural showcases, and audience meetings with filmmakers.

"It is a great joy to see how the Film Week has developed since its inception," Varadi said in her keynote speech at the opening ceremony at the historic Urania National Film Theatre in Budapest.

"This year, our program features eight films, including three festival-award winners and five contemporary audience favorites."

The opening ceremony showcased a dynamic performance by the Face Team acrobatic basketball group, known internationally for their appearances in Britain's Got Talent and Cirque du Soleil.

The festival opened with the screening of "Her Story" from Shanghai, a 2024 Chinese comedy directed by Shao Yihui. Upcoming films in the program include "Blush," "Detective Chinatown 1900," and "The Wandering Earth 2."

Notably, the festival also hosts a Contemporary Chinese Literature Club, with author Su Tong, known for his novel "Blush," participating in a roundtable discussion.

Audiences in Budapest demonstrated enthusiasm for the event. Gabor Dicserdi, a 46-year-old construction cost manager, said he appreciated the opportunity to discover a curated selection of films he would not find on streaming platforms.

"We watched a documentary today, and we will come back for the closing film next week," he added.

Meanwhile, Marta Fekszi, CEO of Origo Filmstudio, underscored the importance of building long-term ties with Chinese filmmakers. "We are always grateful for the visit of Chinese delegations, and we hope to collaborate on future productions," she said.

"Over the past two days, I had a profound experience at Urania: attending Su Tong's reader event and the Asian film screening exhibition. It made me realize how Chinese culture is now reaching the world with real depth and diversity, not just as entertainment," Fan Liyun, a Chinese teacher at the Confucius Institute at Miskolc University in Hungary told Xinhua.

