"Dumpling Queen" reigns over China's May Day box office

Xinhua) 14:15, May 06, 2025

BEIJING, May 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese drama "The Dumpling Queen" took the crown during China's 2025 May Day holiday, leading a diverse but downbeat box office of 747 million yuan (about 103.74 million U.S. dollars) in five-day takings from May 1 to 5.

The figure represents a 50 percent drop from the 1.5 billion yuan posted during the same period in 2023 and 2024, according to film data platform Maoyan.

"The Dumpling Queen" brought in 192 million yuan during the holiday window and 214 million yuan in its first six days since its release on April 30, making it the only May Day title to break the 200 million threshold.

A fact-based drama starring popular comedienne Ma Li, the film traces the journey of a Hong Kong street food vendor who becomes the founder of a household frozen food brand.

Second spot was filled by "A Gilded Game," a financial crime thriller from prolific Hong Kong director Herman Yau -- starring Andy Lau and Oho Ou. Centered on high-stakes fraud and market manipulation, the film generated 135 million yuan.

Completing the top three was Studio Ghibli's "Princess Mononoke," with nearly 70 million yuan. Marking its first-ever theatrical release in the Chinese mainland, this environmental epic was originally released in Japan in 1997, and is widely regarded as Hayao Miyazaki's breakout international hit.

