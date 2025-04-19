15th Beijing International Film Festival kicks off

Xinhua) 09:53, April 19, 2025

Members of 15th Tiantan Award jury attend the opening of the 15th Beijing International Film Festival (BJIFF) in Beijing, capital of China, April 18, 2025. The 15th BJIFF kicked off on Friday in the Chinese capital. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Actors perform during the opening of the 15th Beijing International Film Festival (BJIFF) in Beijing, capital of China, April 18, 2025. The 15th BJIFF kicked off on Friday in the Chinese capital. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Main cast of the film "Better Me, Better You" walk on the red carpet of the 15th Beijing International Film Festival (BJIFF) in Beijing, capital of China, April 18, 2025. The 15th BJIFF kicked off on Friday in the Chinese capital. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Actress Zhang Yuqi and actor Xu Weizhou are pictured on the red carpet of the 15th Beijing International Film Festival (BJIFF) in Beijing, capital of China, April 18, 2025. The 15th BJIFF kicked off on Friday in the Chinese capital. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Actors perform during the opening of the 15th Beijing International Film Festival (BJIFF) in Beijing, capital of China, April 18, 2025. The 15th BJIFF kicked off on Friday in the Chinese capital. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

Members of 15th Tiantan Award jury pose for photos on the red carpet of the 15th Beijing International Film Festival (BJIFF) in Beijing, capital of China, April 18, 2025. The 15th BJIFF kicked off on Friday in the Chinese capital. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

Chinese singer Sun Nan (R) and Malaysian singer Shila Amzah perform during the opening of the 15th Beijing International Film Festival (BJIFF) in Beijing, capital of China, April 18, 2025. The 15th BJIFF kicked off on Friday in the Chinese capital. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)