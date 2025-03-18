29th Hong Kong FILMART opens

People view the joint exhibition booth of Chinese films at the Hong Kong International Film and TV Market (FILMART) in Hong Kong, south China, March 17, 2025. The 29th Hong Kong FILMART opened on Monday, kicking off a four-day bonanza attended by over 760 exhibitors from 34 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

HONG KONG, March 17 (Xinhua) -- The 29th Hong Kong International Film and TV Market (FILMART) opened on Monday, kicking off a four-day bonanza attended by over 760 exhibitors from 34 countries and regions.

This year's event, which is being held in the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center, features pavilions for some 30 regions, with those for Cambodia, France and India debuting. More than 100 exhibitors came from ASEAN countries.

Tencent, iQIYI and some other streaming platforms from the Chinese mainland promoted latest contents and future projects alongside local entertainment companies.

Many mainland provinces and municipalities sent teams to the event in an effort to explore overseas markets for Chinese-language movies and TV shows. A total of 58 companies from Guangdong Province will showcase over 100 of their productions.

This FILMART also dedicated a section to artificial intelligence and its groundbreaking role in pre-production, filming, as well as the creation of visual effects and voiceprint.

An artificial intelligence pilot project showcases the innovative breakthroughs brought by AI technology for film and television production at the Hong Kong International Film and TV Market (FILMART), in Hong Kong, south China, March 17, 2025. The 29th Hong Kong FILMART opened on Monday, kicking off a four-day bonanza attended by over 760 exhibitors from 34 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

This photo taken on March 17, 2025 shows the exhibition area of Thailand at the Hong Kong International Film and TV Market (FILMART), in Hong Kong, south China. The 29th Hong Kong FILMART opened on Monday, kicking off a four-day bonanza attended by over 760 exhibitors from 34 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

Film and television clothing is displayed at the booth of Hengdian cinematic and cultural industry cluster zone at the Hong Kong International Film and TV Market (FILMART), in Hong Kong, south China, March 17, 2025. The 29th Hong Kong FILMART opened on Monday, kicking off a four-day bonanza attended by over 760 exhibitors from 34 countries and regions. (Xinhua/Chen Duo)

