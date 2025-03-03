China digitally restores Myanmar classic film

Xinhua) 10:06, March 03, 2025

YANGON, March 2 (Xinhua) -- China digitally restored the classic Myanmar film Thu Chit (Her Love) and officially handed it over to Myanmar on Saturday.

A ceremony for the handover and premiere of the film was held in Yangon on Saturday, according to a statement released by the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar on Sunday.

The event was attended by around 160 people, including Minister Counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar Zheng Zhihong, Myanmar's Union Minister for Information U Maung Maung Ohn, and representatives from the film and media industries of both countries, the statement said.

In his speech, Zheng said that China and Myanmar have close film and television exchanges. Thu Chit was screened in China in the 1950s and participated in the Asian Film Week held in China. It is re-screened to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Myanmar, reflecting the long-lasting fraternal friendship between the two countries.

China will continue to strengthen cooperation with Myanmar in the fields of film, television and media to promote the mutual understanding between the two peoples, he said.

U Maung Maung Ohn thanked China for the digital restoration of the film, saying that Myanmar is willing to continue deepening the traditional friendship with China, it said.

