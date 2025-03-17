18th Asian Film Awards ceremony held in Hong Kong

Xinhua) 08:37, March 17, 2025

HONG KONG, March 16 (Xinhua) -- The 18th Asian Film Awards were announced here in China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region on Sunday night.

This year's Asian Film Awards showcased 30 exceptional films from 25 countries or regions, competing for 16 awards. The nominated works were diverse in genre and the competition was intense.

Chinese actress Tang Wei was honored with the Excellence in Asian Cinema Award. Sean Lau, actor from China's Hong Kong, was awarded Best Actor. Action film "Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In" from China's Hong Kong won two awards including Best Editing and Best Production Design. Chu Wan Pin, composer from China's Hong Kong, was awarded the Best Original Music for the film "the Last Dance."

Japanese actor Koji Yakusho was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Established in 2007, the Asian Film Awards aimed to showcase outstanding Asian films to global audiences. Since 2014, they have been hosted by the Asian Film Awards Academy, jointly founded by international film festivals of Hong Kong, Busan and Tokyo.

