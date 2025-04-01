China museum to screen international science movies

Xinhua) 15:59, April 01, 2025

BEIJING, April 1 (Xinhua) -- The China Science and Technology Museum said on Tuesday that it would launch a month-long display of 50 movies with special visual effects, to offer audiences an opportunity to engage with the world's science-themed cinematic works.

Running from April 8 to May 5, the screening is a part of the sci-tech section of the upcoming 15th Beijing International Film Festival.

The films originate from 14 countries, including China, Russia, the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom. They cover a diverse range of topics, from nature and aerospace to frontier technology and fantasy animation.

They will be shown on dome screens, giant screens and 4D.

Four of the featured films will have their Asian premieres, and 21 will be shown for the first time in China during the screening, which will also include 21 classic and domestic science movies for free viewing, according to the museum.

Other activities, such as academic salons, science education initiatives and film concerts will be held along with the film exhibition.

